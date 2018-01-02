Herbst pledges to support GOP nominee for governor

TRUMBULL, Conn. (WTNH) — Republican gubernatorial candidate Tim Herbst is pledging to support the eventual GOP nominee, even if it is not him.

Herbst is asking all other candidates to do the same.

Herbst says the election is more important than one individual, and that too much is at stake for Republicans to not stand together in the fall.

