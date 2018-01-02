Highlights: Quinnipiac men’s hockey blanks UConn, 3-0

HARTFORD, Conn. – Behind a 21-save shutout from sophomore Andrew Shortridge (Anchorage, Alaska), the Quinnipiac men’s ice hockey team defeated UConn, 3-0, in a non-conference matchup at the XL Center in Hartford, Connecticut. Alex Whelan (Ramsey, New Jersey) and Bo Pieper (Roseville, Minnesota) both scored for the Bobcats, who improve to 7-10-2 overall while UConn drops to 8-13-2 on the season.

Quinnipiac is on the road for most of the month of January including trips to Colgate and Cornell on Jan. 5-6, followed by a trip to Dartmouth and Harvard on Jan. 12-13. The Bobcats then head West to face Arizona State on Jan. 19-20 before wrapping up the month of January at home against Princeton on Jan. 30.