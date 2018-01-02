How exceptional is this cold?

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — If our temperature does not get above freezing on Wednesday, we will likely see the longest below 32 degree streak along the shoreline in Connecticut’s recorded history. Now that’s pretty exceptional, and pretty strange as well, but that’s not the only thing that makes it weird.

At 32 degrees, fresh water freezes, creating beautiful scenes along the Connecticut River. This is pretty typical for the coldest weather of the winter, but ice on Long Island Sound is not. The freezing point of salt water is much colder than fresh water, so ice chunks on the beaches of Long Island Sound are very rare, and can also be very dangerous to boaters!

Since temperatures have been so cold, any wintry weather we’ve seen over the last 10 days has been especially bad. Road solutions and rock salt work wonders in a snowstorm when the temperature is just below freezing. Unfortunately, our temps have been so cold, even salt won’t melt the snow.

And we all know that during the coldest time of the year, sometimes a pipe or two can break in some older houses. But situations like this are becoming a dime a dozen with broken pipes in houses and water mains breaking all over the state.

While salt and sand help reduce car accidents after a storm, they do a number on your car. A car wash helps prevent rust or corrosion, but it’s not a good idea to get one in these conditions unless you dry it immediately. If you don’t, rust and cracking of your cars body can happen much quicker than normal.

And what’s the strangest thing many of us have noticed about this extreme cold? It’s that on a day like Tuesday when the temperature gets up to 20 degrees, it actually doesn’t feel that bad!