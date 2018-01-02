How to keep your pets safe in the brutal cold

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)–Experts are stressing pet safety in the cold temperatures after a sad story of a dog death in Hartford.

Hartford Police got the call from a neighbor on Adams Street, that a pit bull was not moving in his dog house. Police said the dog’s owner is in prison, and had made arrangements through family to take care of the dog.

Chief Brian Foley says the dog was living in the basement until a pipe burst, so they moved him outside. The water bowl was frozen solid, along with the food, and police expect to make an arrest for animal cruelty.

Related Content: PD: Dog left outside in bitter cold found dead

“It was frozen, and as morbid as it sounds, it was frozen solid when the officers got it and brought it to the vet,” Foley said.

Jamir McNickle lives in the building where the dog was found.

“I got kind of sad, even though it was a bad dog, it was usually whimpering for food,” he said.

At the Connecticut Veterinary Center, they say there are different signs and symptoms a dog can display, or even a cat. Dr. Donald Cox says when they’re too cold, you have to listen to your pad and keep a sharp eye on them especially in these brutally cold temperatures.

Related Content: Record cold temps expected to continue

“Generally shake whimper and wine, and want to go back in the house. When their feet get cold sometimes you’ll see them limp.”

Dr. Cox says you want to be more proactive, because once you see those symptoms the dog is in distress. And something else to keep in mind, just like your ears are very susceptible to frostbite, so are their’s.

“It takes literally seconds to minutes and the tip of the year is the temperature of the outside and so we tend to see you like frostbite on the ears.”

Tim Dunlavey has a short haired dog named Luna, and he’s always concerned about her in the cold.

“How do you know when she’s cold? She’s always cold, if I’m cold out walking outside without a jacket, she is cold.”

When going out in the cold, Dr. Cox says dog coats or blankets or even booties are a good idea in these frigid temperatures especially if you have a short haired dog.