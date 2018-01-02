How to thaw out a pipe before you call the plumber

HAMDEN, Conn. – Teeny, tiny splits in pipes can cause some great gushing problems. That’s why plumbers are in high demand lately. Many of them are receiving calls for frozen pipes.

“This Saturday, we were working around the clock,” said E-Z Service and Maintenance’s Ezra Cabrera.

Down at Hamden’s E-Z Service and Maintenance, they’re extremely busy. Cabrera says he got 20 calls on Monday and 15 on Tuesday. He says if you have a frozen pipe and you know it did not burst, you can try to insulate the pipe by using heat tape and even using a space heater. But, only do it if it’s safe.

Cabrera said, “You can try to heat up the area as best as you can.”

He says at the end of the day, if you’re unsure, it’s best to leave it to the professionals. As Benjamin Franklin said, “An ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure.”

“You just try to use your head and do your preventative maintenance,” said Cabrera.

So, before you run into trouble, apply that heat tape now, wrap the pipe in insulation, and keep the faucet dripping.

“You got to catch those drafts before they penetrate the pipes and freeze everything up,” said Cabrera.