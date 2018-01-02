Lawmakers to vote on plan to restore Medicare Savings Program cuts this week

By Published:
Snowy State Capitol (Report-It/ Robert Caroti)

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– It has now been almost a full month since the Malloy Administration announced it was postponing the start of cuts to approximately 113,000 seniors and disabled in the Medicare Savings Program.

The cuts are now scheduled to begin March 1st. It’s been three weeks since legislative leaders said they had a plan to restore those cuts by moving money around in the state budget.

The target dates for voting on their plan is now Thursday and Friday with the House on Thursday and the Senate on Friday.

The plan would keep those 113,000 on the program through June 30th with another adjustment later to cover the rest of the year. It is now firm that this is the only issue the legislature will tackle this week.

Lawmakers do not plan to address the current year budget deficit, now estimated at $220 million until sometime in mid to late January.

If Thursday’s storm turns out to be bad, the House could postpone til Friday.

