Lots of college football stars coming to New Haven for Walter Camp awards

By Published:

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)–What a gathering the Walter Camp Foundation is working on for its All-American Weekend, which starts next Thursday and runs through Saturday night with a black tie awards dinner at Yale.

They’ve got some big names coming to town, including future Hall of Fame wide receiver Calvin Johnson, who will be back to be honored. So will former NFL star and Heisman Trophy winner Eddie George, and ESPN’s Lee Corso.

Plus, the best college football players from this past season–including West Haven’s Ervin Philips, who is the Connecticut Player of the Year after his brilliant career at Syracuse.

For Walter Camp President Mike Madera, these are exciting times.

“We have some of the best names in college football coming this year–some great All-Americans, some past players,” he said.

For more on the event, check out their website at WalterCamp.org.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s