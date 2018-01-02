Lots of college football stars coming to New Haven for Walter Camp awards

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)–What a gathering the Walter Camp Foundation is working on for its All-American Weekend, which starts next Thursday and runs through Saturday night with a black tie awards dinner at Yale.

They’ve got some big names coming to town, including future Hall of Fame wide receiver Calvin Johnson, who will be back to be honored. So will former NFL star and Heisman Trophy winner Eddie George, and ESPN’s Lee Corso.

Plus, the best college football players from this past season–including West Haven’s Ervin Philips, who is the Connecticut Player of the Year after his brilliant career at Syracuse.

For Walter Camp President Mike Madera, these are exciting times.

“We have some of the best names in college football coming this year–some great All-Americans, some past players,” he said.

For more on the event, check out their website at WalterCamp.org.