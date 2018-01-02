Malloy signs order to make Whiting Forensic a stand-alone hospital

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — In the wake of patient abuse allegations, Governor Dannel Malloy is making changes at Connecticut’s only maximum security hospital.

The governor signed an executive order on Tuesday that will separate the Whiting Forensic Division from Connecticut Valley Hospital, the state-run psychiatric hospital in Middletown.

37 Whiting employees have been implicated in the alleged abuse of patients.

The move allows the Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services to focus more on changes and improvements to patient care.

