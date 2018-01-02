Man wanted for robbing 63-year-old woman on Christmas Eve in Hamden

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH)–Hamden police are searching for a suspect who robbed a 63-year-old woman as she was getting out of her car. The incident happened on Whitney Avenue around 9:30 p.m. on Christmas Eve.

The suspect, described as a black male wearing dark clothing, demanded her wallet and displayed a gun, according to police. The suspect then ran south towards Mather Street.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Donald Remillard of the Hamden Police Department Detective Division at (203) 230-4040.

