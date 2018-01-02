Manchester police hunt for man’s killer

MANCHESTER, Conn. (WTNH)–Thirty-six-year old Norris Jackson’s killer is still on the loose.

He was shot on the job at the Bonchon restaurant Saturday morning in the plaza at Buckland Hills. Investigators said a heated argument ended in a fatal shooting.

“Some type of dispute between the coworkers one of them pulled out a gun and shot the other one,” said Captain Chris Davis with the Manchester police department.

Police are trying to track down Jackson’s co-workers, 28-James Goolsby and 23-year-old Leanne Robitaille. Investigators said a heated argument ended in a fatal shooting.

Police said Jackson was starting his morning shift cooking in the kitchen when he was shot.

“They just opened the restaurant for the day so there weren’t a lot of people in the restaurant,” said Captain Davis. “I believe there was one patron that was in there.”

Jackson was rushed to the hospital and died on New Year’s Eve. Police said finding the suspects is just a matter of time. Captain Davis added, “The could be anywhere at this point, so we are doing everything we can to try and locate them, but at this point it’s been unsuccessful.”

