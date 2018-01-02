Mega Millions jackpot reaches $363 million

(WTNH) — If you are a lottery player, make sure you buy your tickets on Tuesday!

The Mega Millions jackpot for Tuesday’s drawing is up to $363 million.

It’s a huge amount of money, but the eye-popping numbers are more common than they used to be.

Mega Millions made a change in October, giving players more numbers to choose from and making it harder to hit the jackpot.

That makes it more likely for the grand total to roll into the next drawing.

Powerball made a similar change in 2015.

