Multiple departments respond to Illinois resort fire

UTICA, Ill. (AP) — Multiple fire departments were responding to a blaze at a northern Illinois resort near Starved Rock State Park.

Utica Fire Chief Ben Brown tells The (LaSalle) News Tribune (http://bit.ly/2DS4jpw) that a report of a fire alarm going off at the Grand Bear Resort came in at 5:30 a.m. Tuesday. LaSalle County sheriff’s officials said the fire was in the resort’s main lodge and nearby pool. They had no information on injuries.

Television aerial footage of the fire showed a large plume of white smoke coming from the building.

Several nearby municipalities sent fire trucks to help with the extra-alarm blaze, including LaSalle, Peru and Ottawa.