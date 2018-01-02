New Haven Boxer Nephateria Miller Invited to US Olympic Training Center

By Published:

New Haven, Conn (WTNH)

A year ago, Nephateria Miller wrote down her goals. At the top of her list was to make the US National Boxing Team. Fast forward a year later and her dreams are closer than ever. Nephateria placed second at this year’s national boxing competition. After that tournament, she ranked second in her weight class, at 125 pounds. However, on a point scale, Nephateria is currently ranked 1st because she competed and placed higher in more amateur tournaments than any other fighter in her division. The US Olympic Training Center in Colorado Springs invited the top two fighters in her weight class to show their skills. Miller accepted their invitation. On January 3rd, Nephateria will spend two weeks at the Olympic Center trying to earn a spot on the team. However, only one woman will compete international. The Olympics currently do not have a 125 pound weight class for female boxers. Yet, women’s boxing has grown in popularity and is now in high consideration for the 2020 Olympic games in Japan. Nephateria believes if she performs well in Colorado Springs, she will be chosen for the National Boxing Team and ultimately the Olympics.

 

 

