New Haven police search for suspect in bank robbery

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — New Haven police are looking for a suspect believed to be involved in a bank robbery on Tuesday morning.

Officials say just before 9 a.m., officers were sent to the Liberty Bank at 153 College Street.

According to police, minutes earlier that day, a man entered the bank and demanded cash from a teller. The teller complied, handing over an undisclosed amount of cash before the suspect fled the scene.

Officers say the suspect approached the bank on foot. It is not known if a getaway vehicle was used.

Authorities describe the suspect as a white or Hispanic man with dark-colored hair who wore a rust-colored coat. The hood was up and over a checkered black, grey and white scarf and mask that covered most of his face. The suspect also wore light tan pants and tan work boots along with framed, un-tinted glasses. He is believed to stand approximately 5’06” tall.

The Connecticut Bankers Reward Association has offered a $500 reward to whoever provides information leading to the arrest of the person responsible for the crime.

Officials are asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspect. Anyone with information is asked to call New Haven police at 203-946-6304.