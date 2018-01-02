Norwich police make second arrest in burglary investigation

NORWICH, Conn. (WTNH) — Norwich police have made a second arrest for a burglary that allegedly took place in September.

According to police, 45-year-old Diana Ortiz of Plainfield was arrested on Dec. 29, 2017 on the strength of an arrest warrant charging her with Conspiracy to commit Burglary in the First Degree and Conspiracy to commit Unlawful Restraint in the First Degree.

Police say around 2:15 a.m. on Sept. 9, 2017, units responded to a possible burglary at a home on Boswell Avenue. Officials met with the victim who said he noticed damage to the residence and that several of his firearms were missing.

Officials entered the apartment and came into contact with a male suspect who allegedly sprayed an officer with pepper spray. The suspect, Levi Caudell, 35, then fled the residence and into the woods. Caudell was arrested a short time later and is facing multiple charges including Burglary and Assault on a Police Officer.

Ortiz was released after posting a $25,000 surety bond. She was arraigned on Tuesday at Norwich Superior Court.