Norwich police seek AT&T store robbery suspect

NORWICH, Conn. (WTNH) — Police in Norwich are looking for the man who allegedly robbed an AT&T store on Monday.

According to police, around 11:15 a.m., units were dispatched to the business located at 609 West Main Street following a reported robbery.

Police say a man had entered that store and assaulted the clerk. He then allegedly took several cell phones and cash before fleeing the scene.

Officials describe the suspect as a black man wearing black sweatpants, a black sweatshirt and a black ski mask that partially covered his face.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 860-886-5561.