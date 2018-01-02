Officials identify those injured after car crashes near Stratford home

Related Coverage Car crashes into house on Stratford Avenue

STRATFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A number of people are recovering after a car crashed near a home in Stratford on Friday afternoon.

Officials say the vehicle struck a parked car before ending up on the front lawn of the house.

According to police, four people were in the car at the time.

Police say the driver, Bryan Dhati, along with passengers Charles Bonilla, and Stanley Augustine, all of Stratford, suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Another passenger, Kameron Bonilla, who is also of Stratford, suffered life-threatening injuries.

It is not yet known what caused the vehicle to crash.

The investigation is ongoing.