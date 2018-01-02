Officials identify those injured after car crashes near Stratford home

By Published:

STRATFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A number of people are recovering after a car crashed near a home in Stratford on Friday afternoon.

Officials say the vehicle struck a parked car before ending up on the front lawn of the house.

Related Content: Car crashes into house on Stratford Avenue

According to police, four people were in the car at the time.

Police say the driver, Bryan Dhati, along with passengers Charles Bonilla, and Stanley Augustine, all of Stratford, suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Another passenger, Kameron Bonilla, who is also of Stratford, suffered life-threatening injuries.

It is not yet known what caused the vehicle to crash.

The investigation is ongoing.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s