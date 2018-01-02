One dead after vehicle strikes pedestrian in Stamford

STAMFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Police in Stamford are investigating a fatal crash involving a vehicle and a pedestrian on Tuesday morning.

According to police, just after 7 a.m, units responded to the scene in the area of Elm Street and North State Street.

Police say a vehicle was traveling on Elm Street and turned onto North State Street while a pedestrian was attempting to cross. The vehicle then struck the victim, a 59-year-old woman from Fairfield. She was transported to a local hospital and later died from her injuries.

Officials say the driver is a 38-year-old from Stamford who stopped at the scene and is cooperating with authorities.

The collision remains under investigation.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call police at 203-977-4712.