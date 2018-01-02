PD: Suspect used stolen credit card to purchase items worth thousands from Apple

Related Coverage PD: Verizon employee thwarts fraudulent transaction

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Police are searching for a man who is believed to have used a stolen credit card for purchases totaling more than $6,000 from Connecticut Apple stores.

According to Hamden police, a victim either misplaced his credit card at a restaurant or the card was stolen at a local gym.

Officials say that card was then used at numerous Apple stores across Connecticut.

Police say the total value of the purchases amount to $6,655.

Authorities describe the suspect as a white man in his 50’s or 60’s with a heavy build and a white mustache. The suspect is also frequently seen wearing glasses.

Anyone with information is asked to call Hamden police at 203-230-4030.