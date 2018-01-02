PD: Woman arrested for stealing bf’s car, crashing it in Ledyard

LEDYARD, Conn. (WTNH)– A Rhode Island woman was arrested on DUI charges after allegedly stealing her boyfriend’s car and crashing it in Ledyard on Monday.

Police say in the morning hours of New Year’s Day, officers found a man walking eastbound on Route 214, in the area of Avery Hill Road, not dressed for the cold weather. It was later learned that the man had been involved in a physical altercation with his girlfriend, 41-year-old Kelly Conti, of Warwaick Rhode Island.

Conti allegedly also stole her boyfriend’s car, leaving him on the side of the roadway.

After further investigation, officers were sent to a Ledyard home to find Conti for questioning. Once it was determined that she wasn’t at that residence, Conti was found two houses away after being involved in a minor one car accident with the stolen vehicle.

A brief investigation also revealed that Conti was under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

Conti was arrested and charged with breach of peace, larceny, DUI and failure to maintain lane. She was held on a $3,000 bond.