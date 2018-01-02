Police identify victim in fatal Hartford crash near Trinity College

Related Coverage 1 dead, 2 injured in Hartford accident near Trinity College

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hartford police have identified the person killed in a crash near Trinity College on Monday morning.

Just before 3:15 a.m. Monday morning, Hartford officers responded to Summit Street and New Britain Avenue for the report of an unconscious man inside of a car following an accident. Police found 22-year-old Hector Rios-Acevedo, of Hartford, suffered serious injuries in the crash; and had to be extricated from the car.

Rios-Acevedo was taken to Hartford Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

A woman that was a passenger in Rios-Acevedo’s car was also taken to Hartford Hospital with non-life threatening injuries, and a 12-year-old child was taken to Connecticut Children’s Medical Center.

It is unclear what may have caused the crash. Hartford police are continuing their investigation.

If you witnessed this crash, or if you have any information that could help officers in their investigation, you’re ask to call Hartford Police at 860-757-4000.