Royal Fitness Turns Gym into Obstacle Race to Support Veterans

Southington, Conn

Royal Fitness in Southington turned their gym into an obstacle race to support veterans. Luis Serrano, Co-Owner of Royal Fitness is a post 911 veteran who served in Afghanistan. His gym decided to host an event in conjunction with a local organization called Vet Space to bring veterans and the community together. Serrano explains, “we do everything from fitness competitions to fishing.” This particular obstacle course includes rock climbing, rope pulls, squats and much more. The goal is to emulate a boot camp. Serrano’s mission is to give veterans an outlets when returning from the military.