Royal Fitness Turns Gym into Obstacle Race to Support Veterans

By Published:

Southington, Conn

Royal Fitness in Southington turned their gym into an obstacle race to support veterans. Luis Serrano, Co-Owner of Royal Fitness is a post 911 veteran who served in Afghanistan. His gym decided to host an event in conjunction with a local organization called Vet Space to bring veterans and the community together. Serrano explains, “we do everything from fitness competitions to fishing.” This particular obstacle course includes rock climbing, rope pulls, squats and much more. The goal is to emulate a boot camp. Serrano’s mission is to give veterans an outlets when returning from the military.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s