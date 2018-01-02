Special Projects Producer/Photographer (temporary)

WTNH News 8 has an immediate opening for a temporary Special Projects Producer

Position Summary:

The Special Projects Producer/Photographer produces daily and special news stories, programs and digital and social content. Shoots, writes and edits news packages, B-roll and interviews. Work in conjunction with Special Projects EP.

Essential Duties & Responsibilities:

• Produce news specials.

• Plan and facilitate special coverage.

• Write and edit scripts.

• Shoot and edit video.

• Act as a liaison with outside organizations.

• Create digital and social media content.

• Performs other duties as assigned.

Principal Duties & Responsibilities:

* Responsible for shooting, writing and editing special projects content for on air, digital and social channels.

* Plan and facilitate special coverage of events.

* Communicate with internal and external stakeholders on special projects.

* Work with Special Projects Executive Producer to plan and execute major station initiatives.

* Work independently with minimal supervision.

* Develop and maintain key media partnerships.

Experience:

Specialized Knowledge/Skills/Abilities:

* Must be able to interact well with video journalists, anchors, videographers, news managers, production and engineering staff.

* Detail oriented.

* Excellent verbal, written, grammar and analytical skills.

* Strong news judgment, journalistic integrity and understanding of viewer needs and expectations.

* Knowledge of media production, communication and dissemination techniques and methods, including alternative ways to inform and entertain via written, oral, and visual media.

* Ability to meet quality standards for service & evaluate customer satisfaction.

* Proficient in shooting, writing and non-linear editing.

Requirements:

Education/Experience: Bachelor’s Degree in Communications, TV/film or equivalent experience may substitute + 5 years’ experience in television or radio broadcast/production. Training/Equipment: Utilize state-of-the-art television technology; MS Outlook, E-mail. Work Environment/Physical Requirements: High stress environment with deadline pressures. Some travel may be required on an occasional basis.

Must be willing and able to work any and all shifts, including early mornings, nights, weekends, and holidays.

Additional Information: This job description contains the basic requirements for the position and is NOT intended to be a complete list of responsibilities; other duties may be assigned.

To be considered for this position you must apply online via the Nexstar Media Group Career Portal: Please remember to attach your resume and a link to your demo reel.

Nexstar Careers – First Time users must create an Account

https://nexstar.hua.hrsmart.com/hr/ats/JobSearch/viewAll

********* EOE/MINORITIES/FEMALES/VETERANS/DISABLED ********

To apply for this position go to the Nexstar Media Group Career Portal