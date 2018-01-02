Man shot outside of Waterbury courthouse

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Police are investigating after a man was shot outside of Waterbury Superior Court late Tuesday morning.

Waterbury Deputy Chief Fernando Spagnolo confirms to News 8 that the shooting took place around 11:15 a.m. The victim was found near the entrance to a parking garage. His identity and condition have not been released.

The Waterbury Republican American reports that the victim had been shot in the leg, and was taken to Saint Mary’s Hospital for treatment.

The intersection of Field and Grand all the way down to the courthouse is closed. The scene is still active at this time.

If you witnessed this shooting, or have any information that could help police in their investigation, you’re asked to call Waterbury police at 203-574-6920.