State Police release New Year’s weekend enforcement numbers

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH)– The Connecticut State Police added extra patrols on the roads over New Year’s weekend and responded to thousands of calls across the state.

Troopers worked to reduce the number of DUIs and accidents on the interstates, state roads, and local roadways.

Below are the State Police Statistics starting from 12:01 a.m. on 12/29/17 to 1/1/18 at 11:59 p.m.:

Speeding- 611

Seat-belt- 20

Moving Violations- 1,410 (Includes following too closely, distracted driving and cell phone use)

DUI Arrests- 28

Accidents- 494

Accidents with Injuries- 54

Fatal Accidents- 2

Motorist Assist- 480

Total calls for service- 6,885