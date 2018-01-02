State Police release New Year’s weekend enforcement numbers

By Published:
- FILE - Connecticut State Police Cruiser (WTNH)

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH)– The Connecticut State Police added extra patrols on the roads over New Year’s weekend and responded to thousands of calls across the state.

Troopers worked to reduce the number of DUIs and accidents on the interstates, state roads, and local roadways.

Below are the State Police Statistics starting from 12:01 a.m. on 12/29/17 to 1/1/18 at 11:59 p.m.:

  • Speeding- 611
  • Seat-belt- 20
  • Moving Violations- 1,410 (Includes following too closely, distracted driving and cell phone use)
  • DUI Arrests- 28
  • Accidents- 494
  • Accidents with Injuries- 54
  • Fatal Accidents- 2
  • Motorist Assist- 480
  • Total calls for service- 6,885

