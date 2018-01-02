Stretch Your Dollar: Which months offer the best deals for what you need in 2018

(WTNH)– It’s a new year! And in 2018, every month we will be helping you stretch your dollar with the best deals. We are stretching your dollar with a road map to plan the year out.

We all have those items we need but haven’t bought yet, the new mattress or appliance. It may help to know now when you’ll save the most money on those items. Lifehacker.com released a helpful list. Here’s a guide to 2018:

January is the time for furniture, linens and video games.

Buy the Broadway tickets in February, cell phones and the TVs are a great deal around Super Bowl time.

March is for frozen food because, well it’s national frozen food month. So stock up! And luggage for those spring break travelers.

Book the cruise in April, regardless of when you plan to travel and get those running sneakers in April too for the road races that are kicking off in the spring.

Get your mattress around Memorial Day in May.

And if you don’t sign up for new years, health centers roll out deals in June to keep you exercising inside and tools for Father’s Day.

Deals on furniture and home decor roll out for Fourth of July,

August starts the back-to-school sales on computers and kids clothing.

Labor Day in September is another great time for appliances.

October is the month to buy patio furniture.

Get your tools in November. They’re on sale as home projects slow down and electronics for black Friday.

And as we just experienced, everything goes on sale in December for the holiday but sale the last week of the week to buy the car. That’s the last ditch effort for car dealers to make their end of year quotas.