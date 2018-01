Related Coverage Many Connecticut residents could see federal taxes go up

(WTNH) — People may be surprised to find out millennials plan to be very responsible with their tax returns this year.

A survey from tax preparation company Jackson Hewitt found that 43% of millennials who get refunds this year plan to use it to pay down debt they accrued over the holidays.



That’s a higher rate than the general population. Only 31% of those polled plan to use their refund to pay off holiday debt.