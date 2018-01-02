Suspect sought in Bristol gas station robbery

BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH)– Bristol Police are looking for the man who robbed a gas station at knife point on Monday evening.

Police say at around 5:42 pm., the BP Gas Station at 44 South Street was robbed by a white male who was wielding a knife. The suspect allegedly demanded that the cashier release money from the register, before grabbing an undetermined amount of cash and fleeing southbound on Union Street.

Police say officers, including a K9 unit, responded to the area but did not locate the suspect.

The robbery remains under investigation. Anyone with information is urged to contact Bristol Police at 860-584-3011.