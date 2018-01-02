Suspects wanted in Manchester restaurant murder arrested

MANCHESTER, Conn. (WTNH)–The suspects wanted in a Manchester shooting that killed one man have been captured, according to police.

28-year-old James Goolsby and 23-year-old Leanne Robitaille were arrested on Tuesday. Police caught up to Goolsby at a home on Wethersfield Avenue in Hartford on Tuesday night. They located Robitaille in the area of Main Street and Bond Street in Hartford earlier in the day.

Police said Goolsby shot 36-year-old Norris Jackson while Jackson was working at the Bonchon restaurant in the plaza at Buckland Hills on Saturday morning.

Investigators said a heated argument ended in a fatal shooting.

“Some type of dispute between the coworkers one of them pulled out a gun and shot the other one,” said Captain Chris Davis with the Manchester police department.

Police said Jackson was starting his morning shift cooking in the kitchen when he was shot.

“They just opened the restaurant for the day so there weren’t a lot of people in the restaurant,” said Captain Davis. “I believe there was one patron that was in there.”

Jackson was rushed to the hospital and died on New Year’s Eve.

Goolsby was charged with murder and is being held on $1 million bond. Robitaille was charged with hindering prosecution and is being held on $100,000 bond. Both will appear in court on January 3.

 

