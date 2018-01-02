Teenager charged in slayings of parents, sister due in court

FREEHOLD, N.J. (AP) — A 16-year-old New Jersey boy accused of fatally shooting his parents, his sister and a family friend on New Year’s Eve inside the home where they all lived is about to make his initial court appearance.

Monmouth County prosecutors say the teen will not be in the courtroom for the Family Court hearing on Tuesday. He is due to appear via video conference.

The teen faces four counts of murder and a weapons offense stemming from the shooting that occurred late Sunday night in Long Branch. Authorities have not disclosed a motive for the slayings but have said they may seek to move the case to adult court.

The teen’s grandfather and brother were not targeted in the shooting and left the home unharmed.

