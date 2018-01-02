Troopers warn of scam using “Connecticut State Police” name

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH)– Connecticut State Troopers are warning residents of a scam that uses the “Connecticut State Police” name to fraudulently obtain money from victims.

Police say a victim had been contacted by an unknown person who claimed that a personal check written by the victim, made payable to the “Connecticut State Police”, had bounced. The unknown person even provided the victim a “case number” and said that the bad check was in reference to a payday loan. The victim was then informed that a payment was now owed for the “bounced check.”

Troopers say the Connecticut State Police does not process payday loans.

Police have now released the following tips to anyone who may receive a similar call:

*If you did not write a check to the Connecticut State Police, do not provide any information and hang up.

*If you did write a check, do not provide any information and hang up. Directly contact the unit you would have written the check to and confirm the status of your check. Some of the units include, but are not limited to, Connecticut State Police Reports & Records, Fingerprints, Criminal Records (background check) or the Special Licensing & Firearms Unit (pistol permits & guard cards).

*Do not call any phone numbers provided by the scammer.

*Do not visit any websites provided by the scammer.

*Do not send emails to email addresses provided by the scammer.

*Do not provide credit/debit card information, bank account information, purchase money cards/gift cards and provide the card and PIN number, or wire money.

For more information, visit the Federal Trade Commission website here.