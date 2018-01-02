Water main break leads to early dismissal for West Hartford elementary school

By Published: Updated:
A car driving through flood water (Image: Shutterstock)

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Crews have confirmed a water main leak in the area of an elementary school in West Hartford late Tuesday morning.

Officials say the eight inch leak is on Webster Hill Boulevard near Webster Hill Elementary School. Crews initially believed the leak was small enough to allow for a delayed repair. However, the leak has progressed and has prompted repairs to begin Tuesday afternoon.

Related Content: Crews called to repair water main break in Hartford

Webster Hill Elementary School will close at 12 noon due to the break.

Crews say the extreme weather plays a role in the occurrence of these breaks.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s