Water main break leads to early dismissal for West Hartford elementary school

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Crews have confirmed a water main leak in the area of an elementary school in West Hartford late Tuesday morning.

Officials say the eight inch leak is on Webster Hill Boulevard near Webster Hill Elementary School. Crews initially believed the leak was small enough to allow for a delayed repair. However, the leak has progressed and has prompted repairs to begin Tuesday afternoon.

Webster Hill Elementary School will close at 12 noon due to the break.

Crews say the extreme weather plays a role in the occurrence of these breaks.