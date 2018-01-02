Water system breaks force New London school to close for week

NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) — A New London school will be closed for the rest of the week due to breaks in the school’s water system.

According to school officials, the Nathan Hale Arts Magnet School sustained significant water damage last week following breaks in the school’s water system which serves the building’s heating system.

Officials say several classrooms, hallways and other areas have been affected.

Due to the incident, the school will be closed from Tuesday, Jan. 2 until Friday, Jan. 5.

School officials have announced that a meeting will take place on Jan 2. at 7 p.m. in the Nathan Hale Cafeteria to present the latest information on the situation.

