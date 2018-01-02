Waterbury man facing charges for Middlebury armed robberies

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A Waterbury man is facing a number of charges for his alleged connection to two armed robberies in Middlebury back in December.

According to police, 32-year-old Zachary Provost has been detained since being arrested on state charges on Dec. 9, 2017.

Police say around 8 a.m. on Dec. 8, Provost robbed a gas station located at 750 Straits Turnpike before robbing a Dunkin’ Donuts located inside that same gas station.

Officials say Provost used a handgun during the robberies while demanding cash and cigarettes. According to police, Provost collected more than $900 in cash and approximately $131 worth of cigarettes during the crimes.

Provost was arrested on Dec. 9 while Waterbury police responded to a call of an overdose involving a woman at a motel. Officials were able to revive the woman.

Provost has been charged with Hobbs Act Robbery and faces a maximum term of 20 years behind bars.