Woman arrested in road rage incident on I-84

VERNON, Conn. (WTNH)–A woman is facing charges after being accused in a violent road rage incident in Vernon. State police said 22-year-old Omairys Romero-Hernandez pounded on the window of another car while stopped at a red light.

This happened after the suspect cut the victim off, according to police.

There were children inside the victim’s car.

The incident happened off of I-84 at Exit 64 and 65 on New Year’s Eve. State police said she ended up breaking a window.

Romero-Hernandez is charged with breach of peace, criminal mischief and risk of injury to a minor.