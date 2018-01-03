1 dead, 1 seriously injured after Route 72 crash in New Britain

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (WTNH)– A New Britain man has died and a woman was seriously injured after a crash on Route 72 in New Britain Tuesday night.

Connecticut State Police say at around 8:48 p.m., 55-year-old David Rodriguez lost control of his Toyota Camry and collided with the metal beam guide rail, adjacent to the right shoulder of Route 72. He then crossed all lanes and collided with the jersey barrier adjacent to the left shoulder.

Police say after the crash, Rodriguez exited his car and jumped off the overpass. He was taken to Hartford Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

His passenger, 49-year-old Norma Vargas, of New Britain, was also taken to Hartford Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The accident remains under investigation. Anyone who may have witnessed it is urged to contact troopers at 860-534-1000.