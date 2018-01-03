14 West Hartford businesses impacted by water main break on Wednesday night

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A water main break is impacting more than a dozen businesses on Wednesday evening.
Officials say a break took place on South Main Street near the intersection of Farmington Avenue.
The main was shut down at 5 p.m. on Wednesday evening so that repairs could be made.
According to officials, 14 businesses including the public library and a day care center are being affected by the break.
Officials believe repairs will be completed between 11 p.m. and 1 a.m.