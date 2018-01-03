Activists hang ‘Abolish the Police’ banner on West Rock Tunnel

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Drivers traveling on the Wilbur Cross Parkway Wednesday morning saw a banner posted by activists on top of the West Rock tunnel calling for justice from “police terrorism”.

The banner was visible during the morning commute hours on the northbound side of the West Rock tunnel, also known as the Heroes tunnel. News 8 received multiple photos via Report-It of the banner that read:

ABOLISH THE POLICE

Revolutionary justice for Daniel Shaver, Jayson Negron, Zoe Dowdell, & all victims of police terrorism.

It is unclear who posted the banner. State Police have removed the banner from the tunnel, and are investigating when the banner was posted, and who may have put it there.

If you have any information that could help Troopers in their investigation, you’re asked to call State Police Troop I at 203-393-4200.