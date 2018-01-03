CT prepares for snowstorm; State Emergency Operations Center activates Thursday

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The combination of snow, wind and brutal cold could create some big headaches through the weekend, and it’s not just dangerous roads.

Governor Dannel Malloy held a news conference at a state Department of Transportation lot.

With the storm having the potential to cause widespread power outages, the governor is asking residents to try to remain patient because crews can’t start working on the downed power lines until the storm is over.

“Utilities cannot put a bucket up in the air in winds over 30 to 35 miles an hour,” Gov. Malloy said. “Which means in the storm with 50 mile an hour winds over a prolonged period of time, their ability to respond to your energy being out is very, very limited.”

On Wednesday afternoon, the governor stated that he was activating the State Emergency Operations Center on Thursday at 6 a.m. This requires certain state agencies to coordinate services that help the most vulnerable find protection from the cold.

