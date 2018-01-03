Florida kids see snow for the first time

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTNH) — Many of us adults are not necessarily looking forward to Thursday’s snow. However, kids often love it when the snow comes down!

That is no different for kids down in Florida who are seeing snow for the very first time!

One little boy was spotted running all over his backyard in Tallahassee because he had never seen snow before!

More kids in the city were also seen enjoying the snow, getting on the ground and making snow angels!

