Gas leak closes roads in New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– A gas leak in the area of Whitney Avenue and Canner Street in New Haven has officials going door to door in that neighborhood Wednesday morning.

Police are on the scene getting gas readings from Whitney Street to Prospect Street. Multiple roads in the area including Edgewood Avenue, Canner Street and Prospect Street are blocked off at this time.

The home at 272 Canner Street has been evacuated.

There are no further details at this time. News 8 has a crew on scene. Check back for more updates.