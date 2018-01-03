Heavy snow then even colder arctic air

Meteorologist Kevin Arnone:

2018 is starting just how 2017 ended, with brutally cold temperatures and yes, more snow. It’s not uncommon this time of the year to talk about a major snowstorm but how far the impacts stretch is what’s rare. Winter Storm Warnings extend from Maine all the way down to Florida where accumulating snow and ice likely. Snowflakes were even reported over the Gulf of Mexico, now that’s something you don’t see every day!

The arctic air has sure stole all the headlines the past couple of weeks and it will continue through the weekend. I’m sure you would find it hard to believe if I told you that temperatures this weekend will likely be colder than anything we have seen this season. There’s a very good chance that actual temperatures Saturday and Sunday morning will be statewide below 0°F with afternoon highs on Saturday only in the single digits and wind chill temperatures at times 10°F to 20°F below!

To say we’re bored in the weather department is an understatement. A major snowstorm will bring significant impacts to Connecticut tonight and last into the afternoon on Thursday. Plowable snow is likely across the entire state with gusty winds that may knock out power to some residents. With even colder air forecast to move in after this storm departs, it’s a good idea to plan that you may be without power and heat as the colder air moves in.

I’ll list the storm details in bullet form (11:00AM Update) (Any new INFO from previous update is in BOLD)

Snow starts 1AM-4AM from south to north

Heaviest snow 7AM-11AM where blizzard conditions are likely in eastern CT

Lighter snow for the afternoon but the wind gets stronger. Snow ends 4PM-6PM

Wind gusts between 30-50 MPH are likely, especially along the shoreline

Higher snowfall totals in eastern CT, less in the west (Snow accumulation map below)

If track moves west, more snow is likely. If track moves east, less snow

School cancellations are likely

Very cold air moves in as the storm moves out

Highs only in the teens on Friday, single digits on Saturday with wind chill values -10°F to -20°F during the afternoon!

Lows both Saturday and Sunday morning below 0°F with wind chill values at times -15°F to -30°F

