Homeowners, business owners bracing for winter storm power outages

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A monster winter storm barreling toward Connecticut is packing heavy snow and strong wind. That means some of you might lose power.

“It could be devastating,” said Kevin Heyward, owner of the legendary Kevin’s Seafood restaurant in New Haven. A loss of power could wipe out his entire inventory.

“It could be devastating because we have a lot of shrimp on hand, scallop; very, very expensive items that could be very, very costly,” Heyward said.

To prevent that his brother Ron is already dusting off their generator as a backup.

“God forbid if we lost our power, then we’ll gas it up and start it up,” Ron Heyward told News 8’s Mario Boone.

He’s not the only person getting ready in the event the storm brings widespread power outages. The folks at Eversource are, too.

“We’re ready to respond,” said Eversource spokeswoman Tricia Modifica. “We have all hands on deck ready to go.”

United Illumination said it is also ready. A spokesman issued a statement saying in part, “…our line trucks and other vehicles are fueled and ready to go, and that we have sufficient stock of poles, transformers and other equipment.”

If the worst happens and the power is out for an extended period, Yuri Lazebnik said just use common sense. “Just don’t do anything stupid I guess. Don’t set up a fire inside your house.”