Malloy postpones start of Medicare Savings Program cuts

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)–Governor Dannel Malloy has told state lawmakers that the state Department of Social Services will now delay implementation of the cuts to the Medicare Savings Program until July 1st.

The cuts had been scheduled to start on March 1st, but lawmakers are scheduled to come into session on Friday to vote to restore the funding.

The Governor now says he will further delay implementation of this cut during the current budget year.   It will add another $20 million to the deficit but he says that can be addressed in the regular legislative session. It is unknown if this announcement will change the plan for a special session scheduled for this Friday.

