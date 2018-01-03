Malloy: “State is better prepared for storms than we ever have been”

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)–Plow trucks are fully loaded and on standby as drivers get their last few hours of sleep before the storm. Governor Dannel Malloy says the state is ready.

“Total accumulation is at 6 inches, at a minimum, we can handle that,” Malloy said. “But if it goes up to about 16 inches, that gets more difficult in parts of our state.”

The state has invested in new, heavy-duty snow removal equipment. The Governor asks that if you see them out, please be careful stay back, and be patient, as they’re trying to do their job.

“We now have about 17 of the snow-eating machines that can throw an unbelievable amount of snow and we are better prepared for storms than we have ever been in our history,” Malloy said.

And while Department of Transportation is ready with the big guns, people are stocking up on little guns, making a last-minute runs to the hardware store.

“I’m buying shovels,” said Simonne Brunton of Manchester. “Do you know where I’m going next? To buy bread and milk. I’m not kidding you. I’m heading to Highland Park market.”

As drivers pass the D.O.T. trucks on Interstate-84, plows at the ready, the governor is asking you to do your part tonight. Charge your phones, have fresh batteries for the flashlights, and know where the nearest warming shelter is in case you lose power. Be prepared, because the storm is going to hit hard and fast.

