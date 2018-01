NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (WTNH)–A man has been sentenced after he was found guilty in the murder of a New Britain teen in 2014.

A judge sentenced Bryant Wilson to 55 years in prison on Wednesday. He was given 50 years for the murder, and five years for having a pistol without a permit.

Police said Wilson killed 19-year-old Cory Washington back in August of 2014.

Wilson was also in prison on unrelated assault and firearm charges.