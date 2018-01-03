What kind of snowstorm can I expect Thursday?

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — News 8’s Sam Kantrow was out in New Haven on Wednesday night as the state gets ready for wintry weather on Thursday.

Across the region, we have Winter Weather Advisories, Winter Storm Warnings, and even a Blizzard Warning. Each have their own unique criteria to put them in the category.

The lowest level of severity is a Winter Weather Advisory. This advisory is issued for a winter storm that will cause major inconvenience if you’re traveling with two to four inches of snow expected.

A Winter Storm Warning is what we currently have for most of Connecticut. This warning is issued when a storm can cause life-threatening conditions with five inches of snow in a 12 hour period or seven inches of snow in under 24 hours.

Blizzard warnings have also been issues to Connecticut’s south and east. This is about as bad as it gets when dealing with winter storms. In order to meet blizzard criteria, one interesting thing is that you don’t actually need to have snow falling to create a blizzard. You need snow, you need wind, and you need reduced visibility.

For three consecutive hours, winds need to frequently blow above 35 mph, and visibility needs to be reduced to under 1/4 mile due to blowing snow. In most cases, that snow is also falling. While Connecticut is not currently in a Blizzard Warning, the state will come very close to that level during the day. That will make travel very difficult and downright dangerous.

Regardless of the current warnings or advisories, Thursday is going to be a really tough day.

