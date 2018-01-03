New Haven prepares for Thursday’s storm

By Published:

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)–The city of New Haven has been making preparations all day for Thursday’s storm.

“We’re looking at a very serious winter weather forecast, blizzard conditions,” said Rick Fontana, Dep. Director of New Haven Emergency Operations. “We anticipate putting as much firepower on the street as we can.”

Storm Team 8: Click here for the latest forecast

The city says they’re putting more trucks on the streets than ever before. Officials say their goal is to keep people safe.

“Always, my biggest fear is people. People ending up in an emergency room because they decided to get on the road and followed too close, or someone who slips and falls,” Fontana said. “We fear people getting hurt, injured, or losing their lives. That’s what we try to prevent.”

Related: Click here for a list of closings

City officials will be prepping the streets after most of the cars are off the roads on Wednesday night.

Related Posts

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s