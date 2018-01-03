New Haven prepares for Thursday’s storm

Related Coverage Storm details in today’s forecast

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)–The city of New Haven has been making preparations all day for Thursday’s storm.

“We’re looking at a very serious winter weather forecast, blizzard conditions,” said Rick Fontana, Dep. Director of New Haven Emergency Operations. “We anticipate putting as much firepower on the street as we can.”

The city says they’re putting more trucks on the streets than ever before. Officials say their goal is to keep people safe.

“Always, my biggest fear is people. People ending up in an emergency room because they decided to get on the road and followed too close, or someone who slips and falls,” Fontana said. “We fear people getting hurt, injured, or losing their lives. That’s what we try to prevent.”

City officials will be prepping the streets after most of the cars are off the roads on Wednesday night.