One dead after double shooting in New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — New Haven Police are investigating the first deadly shooting of 2018.

According to police, at approximately 10:44 p.m. Tuesday, New Haven officers were dispatched to Wadley Street on reports of a shooting. Officers found two victims in a car on scene who had been shot. Police say the passenger was shot in the arm, while the driver had been shot multiple times.

Both victims were transported to Yale-New Haven Hospital. The passenger, who was identified as Corey Bland, remains in critical condition. The driver, who remains unidentified, was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Police are requesting help from the public to identify anyone who may be involved in this incident. If you have any information, please call detectives at (203) 946-6304.