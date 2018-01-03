Police: Man arrested in gang-related shooting outside Waterbury courthouse

Related Coverage Man shot outside of Waterbury courthouse

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH)–A man has been arrested in connection with a shooting that happened outside of a Waterbury courthouse.

Police said the shooting was gang-related.

Officers said Zaekwon McDaniel shot 20-year-old Brian Cruz in the leg outside of Waterbury Superior Court around 11 a.m. Tuesday. Cruz was found near the entrance to a parking garage with a gunshot wound to his right leg. He was taken to Saint Mary’s Hospital for treatment, and is expected to survive.

Police said McDaniel is part of the “960 Gang.” He was arrested along with eight other alleged members of that gang, after a traffic stop.

The young men arrested had ten guns on them and marijuana, which police said they intended to sell in a school zone.

“I understand that there’s a significant issue here,” said Deputy Police Chief Fernando Spagnolo. ” I understand that we’re on it, we’re on the right path, we’re going to continue this investigation, and continue to make arrests regarding these type of incidents. We’re not going to tolerate any acts of violence here in the city.”

The Waterbury Police Department just started a gang task force to try and stop this type of violence.

McDaniel is out of jail on a bond totaling more than $1 million.